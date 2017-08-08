Journey Co-Founder Neal Schon Rips Bandmates for White House Photo Op

Journey’s Neal Schon is holding on to his feeling of anger over three of his bandmates being “exploited” during a recent White House visit, leaving the future of the group’s current iteration in doubt.

On July 27, Arnel Pineda, Jonathan Cain, and Ross Valory took a tour of the White House and posed for an Oval Office photo with President Trump. Schon, the group’s guitarist and co-founder, hasn’t taken kindly to the news, sharing his anger over the perception that it was a visit from Journey as a whole and that his bandmates allowed politics to seep into the group.

“I will remain strong and consistent with the belief we’ve always shared and agreed upon – Journey should never be used and exploited by anyone, especially band members for politics or any one religion,” wrote Schon on Facebook last week. “I’ve been here since 1972 and this has always been our belief. This was with intent to exploit the brand and use the name. Journey was not there – 3 individual members were Cain Valory and Pineda whom I found … Tours are done all the time but it could have been privately.”

He continued, “The members who attended know my position and the way we’ve always been until now. Steve Perry myself and the rest have always agreed the music we created is for Everyone. As you can see the original picture below it states JOURNEY. I had no prior knowledge of this from anyone. Not band members or Management. This clearly shows no respect or Unity, just Divide.”

In the comments of the above post, he added, “So they didn’t want to make a spectacle about the visit as Journey? Press is NEVER allowed in the Oval Office. So sorry but this was planned and manipulated for the befit of ? …. u figure it out.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Over the last week, Schon has continued to criticize the photo op, saying it goes “against what we’ve all stood for up until 2 years ago and Jon changed radically.” Cain, who originally joined Journey in 1980, has a strong connection to the White House; in 2015 he married Paula White, who delivered the invocation at Trump’s inauguration. Recently, Schon has repeatedly shared a Late Night clip of Seth Meyers questioning White’s credentials.

Yes I am and you still miss the point. Arranged photo op against what we've all stood for up until 2 years ago and Jon changed radically https://t.co/x7GdWtiZux — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 3, 2017

Schon insists his issue isn’t with Trump specifically, but with any politics becoming a part of Journey’s narrative. “I don’t have a problem with trump it’s All politics,” he tweeted. “We’ve never allowed this. It’s not smart to mix.”

Your incorrect. I don't have a problem with trump it's All politics. We've never allowed this. It's not smart to mix https://t.co/0sxx2tN4PI — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 3, 2017

Acknowledging he hasn’t heard from any of his bandmates, Schon was non-committal when asked about the future of the current lineup. “One way or the other I won’t be dealing with any more toxic s—,” he responded. “Done.”

I don't care about anyone visiting the WH. They have tours But using Journey in not accepted by my Myself. — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 2, 2017

Yes only by the President knowing he will Benifit from it. Exploitation without my permission and at My expense being the founder. https://t.co/FNeAJa9ZCg — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 3, 2017

Nope not a word. But they will be hearing from me https://t.co/W6NSmXijaF — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 3, 2017

How would you feel if u found out that the rest of the band wanted to tour without me? I've always been 100%JRNY and made the right choices — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 3, 2017

F it I want it gone. It does not belong in a band. People can live their life as they wish but leave it at the door 🚪 https://t.co/HmFmAxpsSI — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) August 7, 2017

Read more of Schon’s reactions below.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com