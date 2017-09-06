North Carolina Mayoral Candidate Slammed by Fellow Republicans After Emphasizing That She’s ‘White’

A Republican running for mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, is receiving backlash after she touted herself as being “smart,” “white” and “traditional” in a now-deleted Facebook post.

Kimberley Paige Barnette posted on her public Facebook page, “VOTE FOR ME…REPUBLICAN & SMART, WHITE, TRADITIONAL,” according to The Charlotte Observer.

Fox 46 reported Barnette later edited the content and posted a status that read, “There is a group called Congressional Black Caucus. I’m sorry if I described myself as white and it offended others.”

The candidate, who is registered to take part in the Republican primary next Tuesday, eventually deleted the post and her Facebook account is no longer active.

North Carolina GOP Chairman Robin Hayes responded to the controversy Tuesday in a strongly worded statement.

“Any suggestion that a candidate is more or less qualified for political office based on their skin color alone, is offensive to North Carolina Republicans and we condemn it,” Hayes said, according to The Charlotte Observer. “This type of suggestion has no place in our public discourse.”

Barnette’s opponents have also spoken out against the long-shot candidate.

“We’re here talking about a candidate that will likely get one percent of the vote, if that,” Charlotte City Council member Kenny Smith said, according to Fox 46.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Barnette criticized last September’s Charlotte protesters during a mayoral debate last month, calling the protests “an expression of Democratic behavior.”

The 53-year-old also reportedly said, “I don’t think we should encourage more lower-income people to [come to] Charlotte … We should attract higher-income people.”

PEOPLE’s attempts to reach Barnette were not successful.