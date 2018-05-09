Monica Lewinsky Blasts Event Organizers Who Allegedly Disinvited Her After Bill Clinton's RSVP

Monica Lewinsky is speaking out after she says she was disinvited from an event after former President Bill Clinton confirmed his attendance.

The former White House intern, who made international headlines for her affair with then-president Clinton in the ’90s, is speaking out on Twitter about the alleged diss — noting that “Emily Post would def not approve.”

“dear world: please don’t invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and –then after i’ve accepted– uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited. it’s 2018. emily post would def not approve,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, signing it “me” alongside an image of a peace sign.

The anti-bullying advocate then issued a follow-up tweet saying “p.s. …and definitely, please don’t try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag.”

p.s. …and definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 9, 2018

Although Lewinsky does not name the publication, the Huffington Post says it confirmed the outlet is Town & Country magazine. The publication tweeted that Clinton introduced Parkland shooting survivor and gun control advocate Emma Gonzalez at their Town & Country Philanthropy Summit on Wednesday morning.

A rep for Town & Country did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Lewinsky, now 44, was 22 when she began her affair with Clinton. The young woman was thrust into the limelight once their relationship was made public, and led to a high-profile investigation and the president’s impeachment. Lewinsky has said the surreal experience turned her life “into a living hell,” and led to her to be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

But in a Vanity Fair essay published in February of this year, Lewinsky noted that since the dawn of the #MeToo era, her experience is finally being viewed through a different lens.

“Until recently (thank you, Harvey Weinstein), historians hadn’t really had the perspective to fully process and acknowledge that year of shame and spectacle,” she wrote in Vanity Fair, adding that even though what occurred between herself and Clinton wasn’t sexual assault, “we now recognize that it constituted a gross abuse of power.”

Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock; SEAN GALLUP/POOL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

She also wrote that “I now see how problematic it was that the two of us even got to a place where there was a question of consent. Instead, the road that led there was littered with inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege.”

As recently as last November, several former top advisers to President Obama and the Clintons voiced their support for Lewinsky. During an interview with MSNBC, Jennifer Palmieri, the communications director for Hillary Clinton who also worked for former President Clinton’s administration, said that she was sorry for everything Lewinsky had undergone.

“Monica Lewinsky was my intern and the relationship the president had with her was very inappropriate,” said Palmieri. “It was a consensual relationship, but he was the President of the United States and she was a 24-year-old intern — that is taking advantage of a power dynamic on a historic scale.”