Monica Lewinsky Condemns ‘Online Mobs’ for Attacking SNL Writer over Offensive Barron Trump Tweet

Monica Lewinsky is defending suspended Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich from cyberbullies following the comedian’s offensive comment about President Donald Trump‘s 10-year-old son, Barron.

During Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Friday, Rich tweeted out, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter,” which landed her in hot water and ultimately suspended indefinitely from the sketch comedy show.

Her tweets have since been deleted and Rich issued an apology to her Twitter account on Monday, but the backlash continues to poor in, prompting Lewinsky to speak out in defense of the writer.

online mobs are not the answer either. @katiemaryrich has apologized. comedy is an imperfect science. (trust me!) https://t.co/NraMK4mDKN — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 24, 2017

“Online mobs are not the answer either. @ katiemaryrich has apologized. comedy is an imperfect science. (trust me!),” the former White House intern tweeted on Tuesday in defense of Rich.

all children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl #barrontrump). let's be better than this. https://t.co/CH3IfdpQpu — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) January 23, 2017