Monica Lewinsky Reacts to Scaramucci Calling Journalist Who Pubbed His Vulgar Tirade the 'Linda Tripp of 2017'

Is history repeating itself? Anthony Scaramucci seems to think so.

The former White House communications secretary — who was ousted after just 10 days on the job — tweeted Wednesday night that New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza “is the Linda Tripp of 2017.”

Lizza conducted the instantly infamous, on-the-record interview with Scaramucci in which the latter slammed several White House staffers. In addition to comparing Lizza to Tripp, the New York financier also tweeted that “People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself.”

Linda Tripp-Rousch is, of course, the former Defense Department worker who secretly recorded her phone conversations with Monica Lewinsky, ultimately helping to expose the then-White House intern’s affair with President Bill Clinton.

Lewinsky – now an anti-bullying advocate – reacted on Twitter to the comment with just one emoji: the flushed smiley face.

In the New Yorker phone interview, which was published just a few days before the end of Scaramucci’s short Trump administration tenure, the 53-year-old told Lizza that he wanted “to f—ing kill all the leakers,” and called then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus “a f—-ing- paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.” Lizza has also since released audio from the phone conversation, and said that Scaramucci had first called him.

Though Lizza said the interview was on the record, Scaramucci tweeted on Wednesday that “He absolutely taped the call without my permission. # lowlife.”

Yes. He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife https://t.co/fTDcBw4vcT — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

Coincidentally, a movie about Lewinsky and Tripp-Rousch’s relationship is currently in the works by Amazon Studios. American Crime Story creator Ryan Murphy has also said he wants to take on the Lewinsky-Tripp story on a future season of his FX serial drama.

Lewinsky and Tripp-Rousch first met in the ’90s while working together at the Pentagon. Later, when a 22-year-old Lewinsky began her job as a White House intern, she grew closer to Tripp-Rousch, who had previously worked there as an aide.

Lewinsky shared details of her sexual relationship with the president with Tripp-Rousch, who secretly recorded the conversations and leaked the tape to Kenneth Starr, the special prosecutor who was leading the Clinton Whitewater investigation.