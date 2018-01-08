Mitt Romney Was Treated for Prostate Cancer Last Year

Mitt Romney was successfully treated for prostate cancer last year, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing a Romney aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The former 2012 GOP presidential nominee was diagnosed last year with “slow-growing prostate cancer,” the Romney aide said on Monday. The cancer was surgically removed and did not spread beyond the prostate.

CNN’s Jake tapper also reported the news in a tweet on Monday afternoon, citing a source close to the 70-year-old former governor of Massachusetts.

“Mitt Romney was treated over the summer for prostate cancer,” the source said. “He was treated surgically by Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UC Irvine Hospital in California. His prognosis is good; he was successfully treated.”

Romney is currently considering running for the Utah Senate seat currently held by fellow GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced last week that he would not run for reelection this fall.