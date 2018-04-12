Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Accused of Unwanted Sexual Advances, Abuse in Government Report

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has been accused in a government report of hitting his former hairstylist and coercing her into performing a sexual act.

Three months after Greitens — a Republican who had previously emphasized his devotion to his wife and family — confessed to having an extramarital affair with his hairstylist in a joint statement with his wife, Sheena, the Missouri House committee has released a report in which the hairstylist accused Greitens of unwanted sexual advances and violent behavior. Greitens denies the accusations.

In the report, which was released on Wednesday, the hairstylist testified that she met Greitens in 2013, and that he went on to became a regular client. She said at first she thought he was “the perfect guy,” and admitted that she had “somewhat of a crush” on him.

The woman claimed that on March 7, 2015, Greitens touched her without her consent “all the way up to [her] crotch” during an appointment. Despite this, she said she agreed to come over to his house later that month.

In the report, the woman said she then changed into a set of clothes that Greitens provided for her, which she noted she thought would be used during a “sexy workout.”

Eric Greitens

However, after the pair went to the basement, she testified that he blindfolded her, taped her hands to a set of pull-up rings, pulled her pants down and took a compromising photograph of her, which she claimed he said he would make public if she ever revealed what had happened between them.

The Missouri governor’s attorney, James F. Bennett, previously denied that Greitens had taken the photograph or blackmailed the woman.

“There was no blackmail, and that claim is false,” Bennett said in a statement Greitens shared on social media. “This personal matter has been addressed by the governor and Mrs. Greitens privately years ago when it happened. The outrageous claims of improper conduct regarding these almost three-year-ago events are false.”

Greitens did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Thursday. He later released a statement on the report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct against him. “The House report contained explosive, hurtful allegations of coercion, violence, and assault. They are false,” he said, according to ABC News.

“In 32 days, a court of law and a jury of my peers will let every person in Missouri know the truth and prove my innocence,” he added.

Greitens’ trial on the invasion of privacy charge is scheduled to begin on May 14, according to the Associated Press.

In the Missouri House committee’s report, the woman claimed that after she became visibly upset, Greitens helped her take off the tape and told her everything was going to be okay. However, while she continued to cry, the woman testified that Greitens allegedly started “undoing his pants” and put his penis “near where my face is,” after which she “gave him oral sex.”

Asked to explain why she decided to give him oral sex, the woman said, “It’s a hard question because I did it — it felt like consent, but, no, I didn’t want to do it,” adding that she was “coerced, maybe. I felt as though that would allow me to leave.”

According to her testimony, the pair met several additional times after their initial sexual encounter, and participated in consensual sexual activity.

She also described an encounter in June 2015 where she claimed Greitens hit her “hard” after she told him she had slept with another man: her husband.

Ahead of the report’s release, Greitens told the press that the investigation was a “political witch hunt” and that the report’s findings were “tabloid trash gossip” filled with “lies and falsehoods,” according to CNN.

Eric Greitens and wife Sheena Greitens

In his January statement with his wife, Greitens admitted to the affair and said “there was a time when he was unfaithful” in his marriage.

“This was a deeply personal mistake. Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this together honestly and privately,” the joint statement said. “While we never would have wished for this pain in our marriage, or the pain that this has caused others, with God’s mercy Sheena has forgiven and we have emerged stronger.”

The Associated Press reported that the Missouri House committee’s investigation into Greitens’ behavior began after he was charged with a felony indictment of invasion of privacy in St. Louis for allegedly taking and transmitting a compromising photograph of the woman.

Following the release of the report, several Missouri politicians have called on Greitens to resign.

I have read the official report from the Republican led Missouri House investigation, including the sworn testimony. It is clearly time to put the interests of the people of Missouri first. The Governor should resign. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) April 12, 2018

“I have read the official report from the Republican led Missouri House investigation, including the sworn testimony. It is clearly time to put the interest of the people of Missouri first. The governor should resign,” Sen. Claire McCaskill wrote on social media.

Democratic Floor Leader Gail Beatty has also said that “what we have seen so far is grounds for impeachment,” according to CNN.