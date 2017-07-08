Mike Pence Reacts to Those ‘Do Not Touch’ Memes: Marco Rubio ‘Dared Me to Do It!’

Mike Pence‘s disregard for a “Do Not Touch” sign became the source of countless memes and Photoshop marvels.

The illicit contact with the Orion hardware occurred during the vice president’s tour of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday and was captured by a Reuters photographer.

And hours after his visit, Pence responded to the wave of social media posts with an explanation of why he touched it.

“Sorry @NASA… @MarcoRubio dared me to do it!” Pence jokingly tweeted on his official V.P. account.

To which Senator Rubio (R-FL) reacted with a tweet of his own writing, “In fairness, I warned @VP that ‘you break it, you own it.’ ”

All in all, NASA clarified that there was no harm done.

“It was OK to touch the surface. Those are just day-to-day reminder signs. We were going to clean it anyway. It was an honor to host you!” the space agency tweeted.

Social media users couldn’t help but also ridicule Pence about impulse control, his policy of not having dinner alone with women who aren’t his wife, and even the famous orb photo of President Trump.

This latest social media mockery involving Rubio comes two weeks after he had an awkward hug with Ivanka Trump.