Mike Huckabee Suffers Twitter's Wrath for Cheap Shot About Ruth Bader Ginsburg Skipping Trump's SOTU

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is skipping President Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday, and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee felt the need to explain why in the form of a tasteless Twitter joke.

On Sunday, the Republican tweeted a photo of the infamous moment when Ginsburg nodded off during former President Barack Obama’s State of the Union speech in 2015.

“It’s not fair that ppl are criticizing Justice Ginsberg for skipping SOTU! Security concerns wouldn’t allow her to bring CPAP machine into House Chamber,” Huckabee joked, referring to a device called a continuous positive airway pressure machine, which assists people with conditions like sleep apnea.

The 84-year-old Supreme Court justice has actually attributed her SOTU snooze to the fact that she wasn’t “100 percent sober.” “I vowed this year just sparkling water — stay away from the wine — but the dinner was so delicious it needed wine,” Ginsburg explained in 2015, speaking about a dinner party some justices attended ahead of the speech.

It's not fair that ppl are criticizing Justice Ginsberg for skipping SOTU! Security concerns wouldn't allow her to bring CPAP machine into House Chamber. pic.twitter.com/9GOR4NlHkr — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 28, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Joins the #MeToo Movement with Story of Her Own Sexual Harassment

Huckabee’s latest attempt at humor earned him an earful of criticism on Twitter, including from former White House ethics chief Walter Shaub — who asked simply: “What is the matter with you?” — and former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren — who called on Huckabee to apologize.

What is the matter with you? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 29, 2018

The only thing less funny than this joke is the time you used your position as governor to interfere in prosecution of your son after he tortured a dog to death https://t.co/wtEH9JWJlf https://t.co/Jj9sC583cr — janu-erin (@morninggloria) January 28, 2018

Here’s Mike Huckabee exposing himself as a piece of garbage – again. https://t.co/OOFUuey1OS — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) January 28, 2018

Mike Huckabee seems intent on trying to one-up Trump in bad behavior. https://t.co/wSVDXnhksS — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 28, 2018

I hope Gov Huckabee apologizes. https://t.co/NQHsPB7A2v — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 29, 2018

Mike Huckabee tweeted something terrible in an attempt to get uncle Trump to notice him.

It was a cheap shot from a sad man who's been tossed aside like the garbage human he is.

Anyway, here's a photo of him juxtaposed with a lumpy potato with his eyes and jowls on it. pic.twitter.com/GAn680ZIEY — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) January 28, 2018

This is repugnant garbage. Also, who wants to bet Ruth Bader Ginsburg could hold a plank longer than Mike Huckabee? https://t.co/XGTtfLYmjK — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 28, 2018

Mike Huckabee would wave the white flag of surrender after only a few minutes of Ruth Bader Ginsberg's workout regimen. https://t.co/32xEyKZd9K — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 29, 2018

Mike Huckabee: How awful of SNL to make fun of my daughter for being fat and lying all the time. Also Mike Huckabee: HuRr DurR JuSticE GiNsBurG iS oLd https://t.co/jsbWfjHkXc — Danny Funaro (@DannyFunaro523) January 29, 2018

A sleeping Ruth Bader Ginsberg can still run intellectual circled around an awake Mike Huckabee. — Paul Gibbs (@entitled2life) January 28, 2018

And Bess Kalb, an Emmy-nominated writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, once again gave Huckabee notes on how his joke-writing is falling short.

Hey, Mike. Glad to see you're giving joke-writing another shot. Couple thoughts. https://t.co/WMyK2weqaN — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 28, 2018

For the record, Ginsburg is skipping Trump’s SOTU address on Tuesday evening to give a talk of her own in Rhode Island, as part of her nationwide tour during the Supreme Court’s monthlong break, the Associated Press reported. Ginsberg has clashed with Trump in the past, however. After she slammed Trump as an egotistical “faker” last year, he retaliated with a tweet calling for Ginsburg’s resignation and saying her “mind is shot.”

It is relatively common for Supreme Court justices to skip the State of the Union, according to TIME. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito did not attend President Barack Obama’s 2015 address, nor did Justice Antonin Scalia, though he stopped attending the speeches altogether in 1997, calling the event a “childish spectacle.”