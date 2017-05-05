On Anniversary of Trump’s Taco Bowl, Mike Huckabee Slammed for ‘Super Racist’ Cinco de Mayo Tweet

It’s been exactly a year since Donald Trump‘s infamous “taco bowl” tweet, and now it seems former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee is trying to one-up the president in the tone-deaf tweets department.
Huckabee, who briefly ran in the GOP presidential primaries last year before endorsing Trump, is being skewered on social media over a tweet that’s been labeled bigoted, “super racist” and just plain not funny.
“For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day,” Huckabee wrote on Friday. “Happy CdMayo!”
Here’s how critics on Twitter are responding:
RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack
Some compared Huckabee’s message to Trump’s Cinco de Mayo tweet from last year, in which he shared a picture of himself eating a taco bowl from Trump Tower Grill and wrote “I love Hispanics!”
Declared one Twitter user: “Somehow, Mike Huckabee’s stupid Cinco de Mayo tweet is more tone deaf and ignorant than Trump’s.”