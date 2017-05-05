People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Politics

On Anniversary of Trump’s Taco Bowl, Mike Huckabee Slammed for ‘Super Racist’ Cinco de Mayo Tweet

By @tierneymcafee

Posted on

Ron Sachs/CNP/ABACAPRESS.COM

It’s been exactly a year since Donald Trump‘s infamous “taco bowl” tweet, and now it seems former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee is trying to one-up the president in the tone-deaf tweets department.

Huckabee, who briefly ran in the GOP presidential primaries last year before endorsing Trump, is being skewered on social media over a tweet that’s been labeled bigoted, “super racist” and just plain not funny.

“For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day,” Huckabee wrote on Friday. “Happy CdMayo!”

Here’s how critics on Twitter are responding:

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Some compared Huckabee’s message to Trump’s Cinco de Mayo tweet from last year, in which he shared a picture of himself eating a taco bowl from Trump Tower Grill and wrote “I love Hispanics!”

Declared one Twitter user: “Somehow, Mike Huckabee’s stupid Cinco de Mayo tweet is more tone deaf and ignorant than Trump’s.”