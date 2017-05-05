On Anniversary of Trump’s Taco Bowl, Mike Huckabee Slammed for ‘Super Racist’ Cinco de Mayo Tweet

It’s been exactly a year since Donald Trump‘s infamous “taco bowl” tweet, and now it seems former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee is trying to one-up the president in the tone-deaf tweets department.

Huckabee, who briefly ran in the GOP presidential primaries last year before endorsing Trump, is being skewered on social media over a tweet that’s been labeled bigoted, “super racist” and just plain not funny.

“For Cinco de Mayo I will drink an entire jar of hot salsa and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons and speak Spanish all day,” Huckabee wrote on Friday. “Happy CdMayo!”

Here’s how critics on Twitter are responding:

@GovMikeHuckabee Why did you feel like saying something super racist was a thing you ought to do today? — UbiGabe 🚀 (@UbiGabe) May 5, 2017

Mike Huckabee's #CincoDeMayo tweet is so racist, it might have just earned him a position in Trump's cabinet. — Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) May 5, 2017

It's not even 10am on the East Coast and Mike Huckabee is dropping some bigotry today #CincodeMayo #CincodeFallo https://t.co/Qz7X07Q4aj — Latino Rebels (@latinorebels) May 5, 2017

Mike Huckabee is the worst thing to happen to comedy since YouTube "prank" channels. And also is a huge racist. #CincodeMayo #Idiot pic.twitter.com/7TOZ1G5Zjs — O General My General (@rideatdawn) May 5, 2017

this is 100 percent Mike Huckabee's joke writer pic.twitter.com/68kt7VlIke — Inventor of Leftism (@ByYourLogic) May 5, 2017

Mike Huckabee's racist Cinco de Mayo tweet deserves the full force of Twitterverse outrage it is getting pic.twitter.com/VoKI0gHjnU — Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) May 5, 2017

Somehow, Mike Huckabee's stupid Cinco de Mayo tweet is more tone deaf and ignorant than Trump's. pic.twitter.com/ldX9oH6GCA — 𝓟ą𝓬𝔃𝓴𝓲 𝓛𝓲𝓯𝓮 (@KadinPanti) May 5, 2017

@jimadair3 "Donald Trump had the most insensitive Cinco de Mayo tweet ever" Huckabee: Hold my passionfruit marg — max (@MaxRappaport) May 5, 2017

Some compared Huckabee’s message to Trump’s Cinco de Mayo tweet from last year, in which he shared a picture of himself eating a taco bowl from Trump Tower Grill and wrote “I love Hispanics!”

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

