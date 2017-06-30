Mika Brzezinski Reveals True Story Behind President Trump’s ‘Face-Lift’ Tweet: He Begged for the Name of My Doctor

Mika Brzezinski is setting the record straight about President Trump‘s tweet regarding her alleged face-lift — which wasn’t a face-lift at all.

In a candid new interview with Vanity Fair published on Friday, the Morning Joe co-host reveals that she got a procedure to tighten the skin under her neck — and explains why the president knew about it.

Brzezinski says she started laughing when her coworker Willie Geist first showed her Trump’s widely derided tweets, in which he claimed she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she and her fiancé and co-host Joe Scarborough visited the Trumps at Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve.

“I said … ‘S–t. I kind of wanted to keep that to myself,’ ” she said of the procedure.

“I had a turkey neck. My mom told me to get it done,” she explained. “I was FaceTiming all my friends, telling them to get it done, that it wasn’t so bad.”

Brzezinski said that she told Melania Trump about the procedure when the TV hosts stopped by Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve. But it was the then-president-elect who was impressed.

“The irony of it all is that Donald kept saying, ‘That’s incredible. You can’t even tell. Who did it? Who did it?’ He kept asking for the name of the doctor,” Brzezinski recalls. “He literally asked 10 times. ‘Is he down here? Who is he?’ ”

A White House spokesman declined to comment on the subject.

Trump’s Twitter attack on Brzezinski — in which he also called her “crazy” and “low I.Q.” — isn’t the first one she’s been subjected to. Last summer, Trump tweeted that she was “a neurotic and not very bright mess!”

Brzezinski and Scarborough told Vanity Fair that they actually mended fences with Trump at the time after his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, brokered a meeting with the four of them.

She said Trump even apologized for the tweet.

“Jared said we should end the meeting right then and there, because it was one of the only times he had heard him apologize,” Scarborough said.

This time, however, the couple said they are not holding out hope for an apology.