Mika Brzezinski Confronts Fire and Fury Author Michael Wolff About Trump-Nikki Haley Affair Rumor

Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff has sided with President Donald Trump when it comes to Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski. After an interview on the MSNBC program turned combative Thursday morning, Wolff tweeted, “My bad, the President is right about Mika.”

Brezinski, who’s been smeared by Trump multiple times, confronted Wolff on air about insinuating U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley had an affair with the president. Wolff claims he never implicated Haley.

The author wrote in Fire and Fury that “the president has been spending a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One and was seen to be grooming her for a national political future.”

Then, during a January appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, Wolff said, “There is something in the book that I was absolutely sure of, but it was so incendiary that I just didn’t have the ultimate proof.” When asked by Maher if it was “a woman thing,” he replied, “It is.”

Many took this as an implication of an affair between Haley and Trump, which Haley called “disgusting” in an interview with Politico.

“I didn’t infer anything about Nikki Haley,” Wolff said on Morning Joe Thursday. “What I inferred is that many of the people around the president believe he is still involved with various women.”

“You might be having a fun time playing a little game dancing around this, but you’re slurring a woman,” Brzezinski interjected. “It’s disgraceful.”

“Mika, again, she has been accused of nothing,” Wolff responded. “She has decided to deny something she was not accused of. Certainly I have not accused her of this.”

“Come on, are you kidding?” Brzezinski said as Wolff continued to defend himself. “You’re on the set of Morning Joe. We don’t BS here.”

In the end, Brzezinski cut off Wolff and ended the interview. “If you don’t get what we’re talking about, I’m sorry, this is awkward, you’re here on the set with us, but we’re done,” she said. “Michael Wolff, thank you. We’re going to go to break now.”

Taking to Twitter, Wolff wrote in a series of tweets, “To be invited on a show with the purpose of being thrown off…is the new television. In other words, I had to say what Mika wanted me to say, or else…the hook!

“And let me repeat,” he continued, “Nikki Haley has chosen to vociferously deny something she was not accused of. The last time I was on Morning Joe off camera Joe and Mika [were] eager to gossip about who Trump might be sleeping with. It really would be hard to gossip more eagerly off camera than Mika and Joe gossip.”

All Brzezinski tweeted was “thank you” when journalist Bianna Golodryga came to her defense. “Personally attacking fellow journalists is not ok,” Golodryga wrote. “@morningmika is a fair and respected journalist who I’m proud to call a friend.”

