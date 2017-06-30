Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Will Respond to President Trump’s Tweets On-Air Friday

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough will address Donald Trump‘s deeply personal Twitter tirade head-on.

PEOPLE has learned that the engaged couple has delayed their July 4th holiday vacation in order to address the president on-air Friday during their MSNBC show, Morning Joe.

Trump, 71, took to Twitter early Thursday morning with a series of insults aimed at Brzezinski, 50, and Scarborough, 54.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me,” Trump wrote. “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Though Brzezinski and Scarborough once had a somewhat friendly relationship with Trump, they have repeatedly hammered the president on the air for months.

The commander-in-chief’s tweets on Thursday came after the pair spent part of their 8 o’clock hour mocking Trump — his ego and, as Brezinski said with a squeak, his “teensie” hands — for hanging fake TIME covers of himself in his golf clubs. Also, Brezinski added, for “lying every day and destroying the country.”

Brzezinski was quick to respond to Trump’s tweets on Thursday. The mother of two shared a photo of a Cheerios box with the headline “Made for Little Hands.”

Understandably, many were upset by Trump’s tweets, including politicians. But some of the most biting comments came from fellow Republicans who condemned the president’s morning rant.

However, First Lady Melania Trump defended her husband’s tweets. “When her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” said spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, per a tweet from CNN senior White House reporter Jeff Zeleny.

Grisham explained to PEOPLE that she was referencing the first lady’s remarks from the campaign trail in April 2016, when she pushed back against accusations that her husband was sexist or disrespectful towards women.

The news of Brzezinski and Scarborough’s plan to return to the air on Friday was first reported by the New York Post.

