'He Attacks Women:' Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Return to Air After President Trump's Twitter Tirade

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough slammed President Donald Trump Friday morning as they returned to the air after he personally attacked the Morning Joe hosts in a pair of tweets.

“Unfortunately, we’ve learned what we’ve always learned. He for some reason takes things very personally with women. He’s so much worse with women,” Scarborough said.

He added: “He attacks women.”

Brzezinski, whom Trump called “low-IQ, crazy” in a tweet and claimed she was “bleeding from a face-lift” when he last saw her, assured viewers that she has not taken the attacks to heart – but she’s concerned about the state of the nation.

“I’m fine. My family brought me up really tough,” the host, who is the daughter of renowned diplomat Zbigniew Brzezinski, who served two presidents.

“He has a fixation. Its does worry me about the country. He appears to have a fragile, impetuous, childlike ego that he can’t take it,” she added.

“It is unbelievably alarming that this president is so easily played. He is so easily played by a cable news host.

Trump, 71, took to Twitter early Thursday morning with a series of insults aimed at Brzezinski, 50, and Scarborough, 54.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me,” Trump wrote. “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Brzezinski was quick to respond to Trump’s tweets on Thursday. The mother of two shared a photo of a Cheerios box with the headline “Made for Little Hands.”

She opened up about the Mar-a-Lago meetings on Friday, revealing that she and Scarborough didn’t want to go to the Palm Beach estate but “Donald kept calling Joe.”

After initially meeting with Scarborough, Trump allegedly insisted on Brzezinski visiting Mar-a-Lago as well — “For some reason he was more interested in Mika being there than me,” Scarborough said.

The couple went together the next night and Brzezinski said they spoke with Melania and Trump for just 20 minutes before leaving.

“Speaking of my face … I had my chin tweaked,” Brzezinski said, responding to Trumps face-lift claims. “I’m pretty transparent about what I do and I think it looks great.

Many were upset by Trump’s tweets, including politicians. But some of the most biting comments came from fellow Republicans who condemned the president’s morning rant.

Brzezinski and Scarborough initially responded to the attack in a Washington Post opinion piece. In the article, they opened up about their past experiences with the embattled president, including a National Enquirer article he allegedly threatened to use to cast the pair in a negative light.

The political commentators alleged that “top White House staff members” told them that the publication was planning to write a negative story about them unless they “begged” Trump to have it spiked.

“Let me explain what they were threatening,” Brzezinski said on Friday, referring to National Enquirer officials. “They were calling my children. They were calling close friends and they were pinning the story on my ex husband [Jim Hoffer] … I knew immediately that it was a lie and that they had nothing.”

Scarborough said that he received numerous calls from White House officials, begging him to call the president and offer an apology for the morning show’s coverage.

“The president is friends with the guy who runs the National Enquirer and they said, ‘If you call the president and you apologize for your coverage then he will pick up the phone and basically spike the story,’ ” Scarborough recalled.

“I’m not gonna do it. The calls kept coming and kept coming and they were like, ‘Call! You need to call! Please call! Come on, Joe. Just pick up the phone and call [Trump].”

American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Trump has called out members of the media or commented on their appearance.

Earlier this week, the President was criticized by some after singling out Ireland RTE’s U.S. Bureau Chief, Caitriona Perry, during an Oval Office phone call with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

“She has a nice smile on her face, so I bet she treats you well,” Trump told Varadkar on the phone after he had called Perry over.

In addition, Trump has had a long-running feud with Fox News-turned-NBC News anchor Megyn Kelly since the first presidential primary debate, when he tweeted that “she had blood coming out of her wherever.”