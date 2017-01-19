Michelle Obama Calls Being First Lady ‘The Honor of a Lifetime’ in Touching White House Goodbye

Michelle Obama has spent the past eight years inspiring many in the country with her graceful leadership and poise.

But less than two days before President-elect Donald Trump‘s presidency begins, the first lady is turning the spotlight back onto the American people —and expressing her gratitude.

In a touching message posted on her social media accounts Wednesday evening, Obama bid adieu to the White House by opening up about what the role of first lady has meant to her.

“Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime,” she wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

The message came attached with a photo of her and President Barack Obama, shot from behind as they stood on the White House balcony — arms around one another — looking toward the Washington Monument.

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS shared a 30-second video of her and first pooches Bo and Sunny taking one last stroll through the place they have long called home.

“Taking it in on one last walk through the People’s House,” she wrote.

Roaming the rooms of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., the trio made their way through the Cross Hall, meandering into the South Portico side of the first floor before moving into the East Room, Green Room, Blue Room and Red Room.

President Obama also said goodbye to the White House on Wednesday — giving his final press conference before leaving office.

In a photo shared by White House photographer Pete Souza to his Instagram account, the president can be seen waving to the pool of reporters.

“Waving goodbye at the conclusion of his last press conference as President earlier today,” Souza wrote.