Michelle Obama Dishes on How Sasha Is Living Large While Malia Is Away at College

It seems that Barack Obama is missing the White House — but mainly for its closet and office space.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sat down with Ellen DeGeneres in her first TV interview since leaving the White House, where she admitted that her husband has a few issues with their post-presidential home.

Mrs. Obama was the one to go house hunting in Washington D.C., where they stayed so their 16-year-old daughter Sasha could finish out high school at Sidwell Friends. Turns out that Barack feels he got “short-changed” in their new abode.

“He doesn’t have enough closet space — sorry. He’s got the smallest room for his office,” she revealed. “And Sasha actually killed in this house — she has this two-room suite, it’s all decked out. She’s got a living room area and bedroom. She designed it. So he’s really hating on her.”

Their older daughter Malia, 19, also got the short end of the stick while she’s studying at Harvard University.

“Malia’s got a room in the attic somewhere,” her mom said. “She’s away at college — you don’t waste rooms on college kids.”

Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGerenes Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Far Outranks Melania Trump in Poll for ‘Most Admired’ Woman

Some other family members also had to make some adjustments for life outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“The dogs, Bo and Sunny, don’t know what a doorbell is,” the former first lady shared. “So the doorbell rings and they’re like, ‘Huh, I never heard that before.’ ”

Though the Obamas still live down the street from the White House, Mrs. Obama said that it wasn’t too weird to see their former home on a regular basis.

“The thing I learned in those eight years is that home is where we make,” she explained. “We were in the White House for eight years but it wasn’t the house — it was us in it. Our values and our love for each other. We just moved that to another house. ”

She also spoke about Melania Trump‘s inauguration present, revealing that a “lovely frame” was inside the Tiffany & Co. box.

RELATED VIDEO: Michelle Obama Finally Opens Up About That Awkward Inauguration Gift Exchange with Melania Trump

As for the former first lady’s GIF-able confused reaction, she explained it was because she didn’t know where to put it.

“Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like okay,” she said.

During her interview with DeGeneres, Mrs. Obama recalled her train of thought when she looked around in vain for an aide to hand it off to before they posed for cameras.

“What am I supposed to do with this gift? And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I’m thinking do we take the picture with?” the Chicago native said.

“And then my husband saved the day – see he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like what do you do with the box?” she added.