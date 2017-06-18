Michelle Obama shared a heartfelt message for her husband on Father’s Day.

The former first lady shared a sweet throwback snap of the 44th president hugging their two daughters, Malia, now 18, and Sasha, now 16.

“Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you,” she captioned the shot she shared on Twitter and Instagram Sunday.

It didn’t take long for the former commander in chief to respond to his wife on Twitter, noting that being a dad beats out any professional accomplishments.

“Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be Sasha and Malia’s dad. To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father’s Day!” he wrote.

The former president also spoke about his devotion to his daughters in a video speech praising Jay Z, who recently became the first-ever hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Obama also potentially let slip the sex of Jay Z and Beyoncé‘s twins in the speech, which of course lit up the Twitterverse.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters,” he said. “Although he’s gonna have me beat once those two twins show up.”