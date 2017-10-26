People

Michelle Obama Is Loving This Fierce Music Video of ‘Young Queens’ Rapping About Higher Eduction

By @tierneymcafee

Posted on

Looks like Michelle Obama just found her new favorite girl group.

The former first lady took to Instagram on Thursday to sing the praises of a group of young, female students who produced and starred in a music video in which they rap about higher education and their own bright futures.

Michael Kovac/Getty

Obama commented on the video, which was posted on the Instagram account of blackgirlsrock, a nonprofit mentoring organization dedicated to “empowering Black girls to lead, innovate, and serve.”

“Young Queens – Stay focused. Stay motivated. Never quit. I’m with you, and couldn’t be prouder,” Obama wrote, signing off as “Mo” and adding a high five emoji.

The girls are students at Milwaukee College Prep school, and made the video with the help of teacher Terrance Sims.

The girls gave Obama a shout-out in their video, rapping: “Michelle Obama showed me how to do it, so I’m gonna get it — educated, motivated, melanated, elevated. I got big shoes to fill, so I’ll do it with class.”