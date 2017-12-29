Michelle Obama Far Outranks Melania Trump in Poll for 'Most Admired' Woman

In a new poll of 2017’s most admired women in the U.S., First Lady Melania Trump didn’t hold a candle to her predecessor.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama placed second in the poll released by Gallup on Wednesday, while Trump earned the No. 8 spot on the list.

Former first lady, secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton narrowly edged out Obama to win first place as the nation’s most admired woman.

Oprah Winfrey, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Queen Elizabeth II and former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice also all outranked Trump, though the current first lady did manage to come in ahead of U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, Kate Middleton — and yes, even Beyoncé.

Another recently released Gallup poll found that the majority of Americans now view Trump favorably.

But while 7 percent of the Americans surveyed in the new poll said they admired Obama most, only 1 percent of Americans named Trump as their most-admired woman.

And while some were happy to see Trump make the list, others on Twitter thought she shouldn’t have a place on the poll at all.

“Of course she is most admired!” one commenter wrote of Obama. “She has class, style, grace! Nothing that Melania can live up to!”

Another critic suggested Trump probably made the list solely to prevent President Donald Trump “from having a complete meltdown.”

The president, for his part, came in second in the “Most Admired Man” of 2017 poll.

The winner? Former President Barack Obama.