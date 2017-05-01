‘We Want Pizza and We Want Nuggets’: Michelle Obama Dishes About Malia and Sasha’s Slumber Party on Final Night in the White House

They may have been America’s first daughters for eight years, but on their final night in the White House, Malia and Sasha Obama were just a couple of “normal” teens who wanted to have a pizza party with friends, reveals mom Michelle Obama.

In a recent interview, the former first lady shared behind-the-scenes details about how daughters Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15, said goodbye to the home they grew up in.

“They had a sleepover, because of course on Inauguration Day, because my girls are so normal, they’re like, ‘Well, eight girls are gonna be sleeping here because it’s our last time, and we want pizza and we want nuggets.’ And it’s like, really?” Michelle Obama said last Thursday during a question-and-answer session at the annual American Institute of Architecture conference.

RELATED VIDEO: Barack Obama Told Malia and Sasha: ‘Don’t Get Cynical’ About Donald Trump’s Victory

Obama also opened up about her daughters’ tearful last moments as White House residents.

“That moment of transition, right before the doors opened and we welcomed in the new family, our kids were leaving out the back door in tears, saying goodbye to people,” she said.

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Much It Would Cost to Paint the White House (And More Crazy Facts)

But for her part, Obama said she had to keep it together as she and husband Barack Obama welcomed the Trumps to the White House on Inauguration Day.

“I didn’t want to have tears in my eyes because people would swear I was crying because of the new president,” she joked.