Michelle Obama, Karlie Kloss, Bradley Cooper and Other Celebs Celebrate College Signing Day

Better make room for the class of 2022!

Michelle Obama hosted a star-studded College Signing Day event in Philadelphia on Wednesday alongside celebrities such as Robert De Niro, Rebel Wilson, Bradley Cooper, Karlie Kloss, Ciara, Janelle Monae and Zendaya.

The former first lady and the A-listers were at Temple University to congratulate high school seniors on their decision to pursue higher education.

After Obama urged the students to believe in themselves and ask for help when they need it, she and the celebrities came together for a dance party onstage.

Singer Camila Cabello was among the performers, singing her song “Havana.”

Obama also documented the event on her Instagram, sharing a photo of some of the students and captioning it: “Happy College Signing Day!#BetterMakeRoom for the Class of 2022!”

Obama created College Signing Day in 2014 as part of her “Reach Higher” initiative encouraging high school students to pursue higher education.

She’s hosted past events in New York, Detroit and in San Antonio, Texas.

Congrats, Destiny! College will open so many doors for you. Keep reaching higher and never give up! #BetterMakeRoom #CollegeSigningDay https://t.co/ViMYV80oyC — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 2, 2018

On Wednesday, Obama personally reached out to at least one student on Twitter, congratulating teen Destiny and saying, “College will open so many doors for you. Keep reaching higher and never give up!”

Model Karlie Kloss, who is dating Joshua Kushner, the brother of President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, also attended the event.

She tweeted out a photo with Kelly Rowland and captioned, “Backstage with the band.”