Michelle Obama Is 'In Total Awe' of Florida Students Fighting for Gun Reform: 'I Believe in You'

Michelle Obama offered her unconditional support for the Florida students who are actively fighting for gun reform in the wake of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The former first lady sent the students a message on Twitter Wednesday night, writing, “I’m in total awe of the extraordinary students in Florida. Like every movement for progress in our history, gun reform will take unyielding courage and endurance.”

She continued, “But @barackobama and I believe in you, we’re proud of you, and we’re behind you every step of the way.”

Obama wasn’t the only one who tweeted support toward the students fighting for gun safety legislation. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also tweeted on Wednesday.

“Parkland students, you have shown so much courage in standing up for truth, for your right to attend school safely, & now against these disgusting smears,” Clinton tweeted, referring to the conspiracy theories that have suggested student are actors pushing an anti-gun agenda. “The good news is, it will only make you louder & stronger.”

The mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Fla., took the lives of 17 people. The alleged shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Survivors and parents of the school shooting confronted President Donald Trump on Wednesday during a “listening session” at the White House.

The meeting was attended by Vice President Mike Pence, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and local parents, students and teachers, as well as people from groups representing survivors of the Sandy Hook and Columbine shootings.

During the meeting, Trump suggested that perhaps teachers should be armed in the future.

Since the shooting, many students have joined together to demand change and have launched the March 24 March for Our Lives, urging students around the country to “take action to stop the epidemic of mass shootings.”

“We are going to be the kids you read about in textbooks,” 18-year-old senior Emma Gonzalez told a gun-control rally in Fort Lauderdale three days after the massacre.

Gonzalez told PEOPLE,”This is the worst thing that has ever happened to us,” and added, “We’re taking care of business the only way that we know how.”