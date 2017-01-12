WATCH: Michelle Obama’s Final Talk Show Appearance as First Lady

Michelle Obama made her final TV appearance as first lady on Wednesday’s Tonight Show.

FLOTUS chatted with late night host Jimmy Fallon, one night following President Obama‘s farewell address.

“It’s nuts, I feel like crying right now. I didn’t think it would be this emotional,” she said about leaving the White House. “It has been surprisingly emotional for all of us.”

While she’s grateful for many who’ve assisted her family during the eight years, Obama gave a sweet shout-out to her mother, Marian Shields Robinson. “I couldn’t have done this without you, Mom. Just having a multigenerational existence really kept us grounded,” she told Fallon. “I love you, Mom. I’m proud of you Mom because you represented this country well too.”

During her third appearance on the NBC show, the mother of two participated in the show’s popular “Thank You Notes” segment.

“Thank you Barack for proving you’re not a lame duck, but my very own silver fox,” Michelle wrote, jokingly adding, “I’m angling for a good gift.” Another card read: “Thank you inauguration day or as I like to call it Let’s Move.”

She also played Catchphrase with Jerry Seinfeld and Dave Chappelle. To end the night, musical guest Stevie Wonder serenaded Obama and her famous friends.

In addition to talking with Fallon, Obama surprised people who were recording farewell messages to her. The pre-recorded segment brought many unsuspecting fans to tears as they were able to meet the first lady and express their thanks in person.

As the Jan. 20 inauguration quickly approaches, the Obamas have started to say their goodbyes from public office. And POTUS wasn’t the only one to recently give a tearful final speech.

The first lady delivered an emotional farewell address on Jan. 6 at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year event in the East Room of the White House.

“Don’t ever let anyone make you feel like you don’t matter, or like you don’t have a place in our American story. You do,” Obama said. “So, that’s my final message to young people as First Lady. It’s simple. I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong. So don’t be afraid. Do you hear me, young people? Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourself with a good education.”

President Obama’s final TV interview will air on CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.