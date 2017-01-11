Michelle Obama Shares Heartwarming Snap of Her Family After POTUS Delivers His Farewell Address

President Barack Obama may have used words to bring the entire nation to tears during his farewell address on Tuesday night, but First Lady Michelle Obama took it up another notch when she shared a touching family photo.

In perhaps one of the earliest photographs of the Obama family during POTUS’ first presidential campaign, the black and white photograph features Malia and Sasha adorably twinning in white outfits while sitting on their parents’ laps.

So proud of POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo‎‎ A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

“So proud of POTUS and all that we’ve accomplished together,” Obama writes in the caption. “What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo.”

At one point during her husband’s speech in Chicago, Illinois, the president thanked his wife for taking on “a role you didn’t ask for.”

“For the past twenty-five years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend,” he said.

He continued, “You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.”

FLOTUS teared up during her final speech as first lady on Friday, urging young Americans to always “lead by example with hope, never fear.”

Diversity “makes us who we are,” Obama said at the 2017 School Counselor of the Year event in the East Room of the White House, where she hosted 50 school counselors and a slew of stars. “Don’t ever let anyone make you feel like you don’t matter, or like you don’t have a place in our American story. You do.”