WATCH: Michelle Obama Finally Reveals the Secret to Beating Ellen DeGeneres in Push-Ups

In 2012, the world watched as then-First Lady Michelle Obama cranked out 25 push-ups to easily best TV host Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show.

Now, in her first TV interview since leaving the White House, Obama has revealed the secret to her strong push-up game.

“My arms are so much longer than yours, they don’t go down but so far,” Obama said after DeGeneres jokingly accused her of cheating during the push-up contest.

Both women said they didn’t want a rematch, however, admitting that they’ve slowed down on their push-ups in recent years.

Plus, Obama quipped, “I’d beat you anyway.”

RELATED VIDEO: Michelle Obama Finally Opens Up About That Awkward Inauguration Gift Exchange with Melania Trump

On a more serious note, Obama also offered DeGeneres and her viewers some advice on how to cope in the Trump era.

The former first lady encouraged people to continue to “love each other, to take care of each other, to show empathy.”

“Let’s just keep living our lives like that every single day and forget what they’re saying in Washington,” she added. “That’s not necessarily who we are. We know who we are and I know who this country is.”