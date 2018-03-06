Cutest Dance Party Ever? See Michelle Obama Meet the Little Girl Who Admired Her Portrait  

Last week, two-year-old Parker Curry was captivated by the dramatic new portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama on display at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. And on Tuesday, little Parker got a chance to admire her idol in person.

A photo of Parker staring up at Obama’s image in awe reached viral heights on social media and eventually found its way to the former first lady, who invited the little girl over for a visit — and dance party!

A source familiar with the meeting tells PEOPLE that the former first lady saw the viral photo — several people sent it to her — and she wanted to meet Parker.

Obama documented the cute moment on her Instagram and Twitter, sharing a photo of her and Parker and a video of them dancing together in the former first lady’s office.

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

“Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)!” the former first lady wrote. “Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!”

Parker’s mother, Jessica Curry, previously shared insight into the moment her daughter first saw Obama’s striking portrait by artist Amy Sherald, which was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery last month.

Michelle Obama/Instagram

“In further discussion with (Parker) yesterday and today, I realized that she believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well …,” Curry said. “As a female and as a girl of color, it’s really important that I show her people who look like her that are doing amazing things and are making history so that she knows she can do it.”

Obama shared similar thoughts in a speech during last month’s unveiling of her and husband Barack Obama’s official portraits.

“I’m thinking about all of the young people, particularly girls and girls of color, who, in years ahead, will come to this place and they will look up and they will see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the wall of this great American institution,” the former first lady said at the time.

Obama first responded to Parker’s photo on Friday, after artist Amy Sherald shared it on her Instagram.

Her reaction was short and sweet; the former first lady simply posted three heart-eyed, smiley-faced emojis.