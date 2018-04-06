Michelle Obama is opening up about her real views on President Donald Trump‘s presidency.

The former first lady, 54, compared Trump’s administration to her husband Barack Obama‘s administration during the Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston on Thursday.

“I think what we see is what happens when we take things for granted,” Obama told Simmons President Helen Drinan. “For the eight years Barack was president, it was like having the ‘good parent’ at home. The responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time.”

She continued, “And now we have the other parent. We thought it’d feel fun, maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late, and not follow the rules.”

“I think it’s gonna take young people, the next generation of leaders, to determine what they want to be,” Obama added. “Voting has to be part of that equation.”

When it comes to her reactions to see what Trump has been up to since he took office, Obama said she takes “a deep sigh.”

Michelle Obama, Donald Trump Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic; Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty

“I think about what I’ve learned from my husband, and I’ve learned watching him be a leader,” she said. “And a lot of what I’ve learned about temperament and patience that really comes from him. I think he was born with that DNA.”

She continued, “What I learned is that as he said, the arc of history is long, and what we’re here to do is make a mark. And you do what you do because you know it’s the right thing to do, not because you’ll get credit for it, or because it says something about your personal legacy. You do the work because you’re slowly moving the needle. There are times in history when we feel like you’re going backward, but that’s part of the growth.”

While she has learned a lot from watching her husband, Obama says she has no plans to follow in his footsteps, ruling out any future presidential bid.

“I don’t want to be president, I don’t think I should be president. I think I can do a lot of things, but that’s not one of them,” she told the audience. “And we have to find women who understand their gifts and know where to put them to use. I know what I’m good at.”

Plus she is very busy with other things currently. The mother of two is hard at work writing and promoting her hotly anticipated memoir, Becoming, out for release on Nov. 13.

“Writing Becoming has been a deeply personal experience,” Obama said in a statement to PEOPLE. “It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life … how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others.”