Michelle Obama Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Herself as a Little Girl from Her New Memoir

Michelle Obama is throwing it back — way back — with a never-before-seen photo of herself as little girl with her parents, Marian and Fraser Robinson.

The former first lady took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the childhood photo, which will be included in her highly anticipated first memoir, Becoming, out Nov. 13.

“Over the next few days, I’ll be sharing some photos and memories from my book, BECOMING. My father, Fraser, taught me to work hard, laugh often, and keep my word,” Obama, 54, captioned the photo. “My mother, Marian, showed me how to think for myself and to use my voice. Together, in our cramped apartment on the South Side of Chicago, my family helped me see the value in our story, in my story, and in the larger story of our country.”

Obama first announced the title and release date for her book in a February statement to PEOPLE.

“Writing Becoming has been a deeply personal experience,” Obama said at the time. “It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life … how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others.”

In her limited number of public appearances since leaving the White House, Obama has given some hints about the book she’s been writing, saying primarily that she hopes it will be inspirational.

Michelle Obama Michael Kovac/Getty

“My parents weren’t wealthy,” Obama said during a talk last November, according to Hartford Courant. “They weren’t fancy folks. But we had a good childhood, living in a little, bitty apartment.”

She added, “What girls and young people need… is consistent love and support and the belief of somebody out there that they’re worthy. I had that.”

Obama’s first book, the 2012 American Grown, focused on her White House kitchen garden and nutrition initiatives as first lady.

Obama has her hands full with post-White House projects. The former first lady has also teamed up with husband Barack Obama to produce series and films for Netflix, the streaming network announced in a statement on Monday.