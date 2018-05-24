Michelle Obama Reveals the Cover for Her New Memoir Becoming

Michelle Obama has unveiled the cover for her highly anticipated first memoir, Becoming, out Nov. 13.

The former first lady took to her Instagram for the reveal, captioning her post: “I’m thrilled to share with all of you the cover for BECOMING. The process of writing this book has been so personally meaningful and illuminating for me. As I prepare to share BECOMING this fall, I hope you’ll also think about your own story, and trust that it will help you become whoever you aspire to be. Your story is what you have, what you will always have. It is something to own. #BECOMING.”

Michelle Obama on the cover of Becoming Miller Mobley

The newly released book jacket portrait of the author, whose first book, the 2012 American Grown focused on her White House kitchen garden and nutrition initiatives as first lady, was taken by celebrity portrait photographer Miller Mobley, who previously gave PEOPLE an exclusive preview from one of his shoots with Obama, 54.

Michelle Obama photographed by Miller Mobley

Obama herself selected the photo for her book cover from the shoot with Mobley.

In the days before her book cover reveal, Obama posted on Instagram four never-before-seen family photographs that “illustrate moments in her personal journey of becoming the woman she is today,” according to a press release from her office.

One photo showed Obama as a little girl growing up on the South Side of Chicago with parents Marian and Fraser Robinson. Other previous posts included a picture encompassing her experience as a first-generation, black college student at “white and well-to-do” Princeton University, and a sweet throwback from her wedding day with husband Barack Obama.

The former first lady announced the title and release date for her book in a February statement to PEOPLE.

“Writing Becoming has been a deeply personal experience,” Obama said at the time. “It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life … how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others.”