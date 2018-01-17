Barack Obama's Birthday Gift and Message to Wife 'Miche' Will Make You Swoon

Michelle Obama is getting spoiled by her “biggest fan” on her 54th birthday — a.k.a. her husband, Barack Obama.

The former first lady took to her Instagram on Wednesday to show off the beautiful flowers and card she received from her husband.

“Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning,” Mrs. Obama wrote. “You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old.”

The card was addressed to “Miche” and signed, “Happy birthday, B.”

Mrs. Obama also thanked the rest of her fans for all the birthday messages.

“And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you,” she added. “I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are.”

The former president also celebrated his wife’s special day with a sweet photo post on his Instagram.

“You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend,” he captioned a stunning throwback photo of the couple. “I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama.”

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry and Barack Obama Joke Around in Radio Interview

Both posts gave fans on social media serious relationship goals.

“THE WAY HE LOOKS AT HER,” one admirer commented on Obama’s post.

“My favorite couple!” raved another.