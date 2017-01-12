Mom Dancing with Jimmy Fallon and Carpool Karaoke with James Corden: Michelle Obama’s Best Talk Show Moments

On Wednesday night, Michelle Obama made her final appearance on a late-night show as first lady. During her eight years in the White House, she has made the talk show circuit many times, sharing iconic moments with hosts like James Corden, Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from her visits to the various couches of American late-night television.

1. Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden

What Corden thought would be a routine trip to the White House turned out to be one of the most epic “Carpool Karaoke” segments of all time. Alright, so the White House tour stunt was almost certainly a ruse, but we’ll take any excuse to watch Obama and Corden belt out Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé and Missy Elliot (with the actual Missy Elliot) as they drive around the South Lawn.

2. A trip to CVS on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

When Obama leaves the White House, she’ll have to get used to running her own errands again. To reacquaint her with the process, DeGeneres took Obama on a run to CVS. Though Obama’s had a longer CVS drought in her life than DeGeneres has, it seems the former is more in tune with drug store etiquette than the latter.

3. Mom dancing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

We all know the first lady can dance, but some of her best moves are her mom moves, as proven on this visit to Fallon’s show.

5. And more mom dancing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Obama’s moves were so good that Fallon brought her back for another round of mom dancing.

6. A dance-off with DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

If Obama makes an appearance on a talk show, the odds are good she’ll be dancing. In support of her Let’s Move initiative, she challenged DeGeneres to a dance-off to an impossible-not-to-dance-to tune, “Uptown Funk.” Turns out, Obama has a lot more than mom dance moves in her arsenal.

7. Talking about Melania Trump’s familiar speech on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Trump made headlines over the summer when a speech she gave at the Republican National Convention used lines from a speech Obama gave at the 2008 Democratic National Convention. When Stephen Colbert asked Obama if she had any sympathy for the future first lady after the gaffe, she summed up her thoughts succinctly: “Yeah, that was tough.”

8. Giving college advice to freshman on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Imagine you’re getting advice for handling your freshman year from late-night host Seth Meyers. Already pretty cool, right? Then imagine the first lady walks into the room. For a group of Howard University students, this actually happened, and Obama was greeted with tears, hugs and lots of gasps. After that? Stories about Obama’s college party days.

9. Her emotional goodbye interview with Oprah Winfrey on OWN

While many of Obama’s appearances on talk shows brought the laughs, her sit-down with Oprah at the end of 2016 was a more somber occasion. Filled with reflection on the last eight years — and her thoughts about the future and what’s to come — the entire 40 minutes are worth watching.

10. Getting serenaded by Stevie Wonder on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

For her final talk show appearances as first lady, Obama was in for a special treat: a serenade from one of her favorite artists, Stevie Wonder. He sang “Isn’t She Lovely?” and a tweaked version of “My Cherie Amour” — replacing the word “cherie” with “Michelle.”

It was a fitting send-off for eight years of appearances on late-night couches.