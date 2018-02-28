Michelle Obama Never Called Husband Barack a 'Silver Fox' — and Teases That He Regrets Going Gray

Many people dubbed Barack Obama a “silver fox” as the president’s hair turned gray over his eight years in the White House — but wife Michelle Obama says she was not among them.

On Tuesday, the former first lady got candid about her husband’s hair in an interview at Klick Health’s MUSE New York, admitting that she never saw Barack that way even when “he got gray.”

“[Silver fox] were other people’s nicknames for me [to give to him]. I never called him that,” she said with a smile.

Michelle and Barack Obama JIM YOUNG/AFP/Getty

Of course, Barack could have avoided the “silver fox” title all together had he just dyed his hair earlier — something Michelle hints is one of her secrets to looking youthful.

“He regrets that he hadn’t dyed his hair before,” she teased. “It’s like, ladies, hair dye and diet and exercise! If it weren’t for his gray hair, he’d look good too!”

But not to worry, despite the gray hair the former first lady confirmed that she feels her husband is as handsome as ever.

“He looks great, you know that,” Michelle told the sold-out crowd of 3,000 attendees.

Michelle and Barack Obama Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Elsewhere in the chat, Michelle — who is writing her first memoir, out in November — revealed that she and Barack always put family first while living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, something they were in the habit of doing well before they got into politics.

“You have to plan that family time,” she said. “Those weren’t skills we learned in the White House. There are a lot of professional young couples here who are working two jobs and have kids. Our dynamic is really no different. It’s just that everybody was watching it.”

The Obamas Pete Souza/The White House via Getty

To assure they had time with daughters — Malia, 19, and Sasha, 16, — Michelle said she would put family time on the calendar first.

“What we learned we had to do is we had to start prioritizing us alongside, and often, the work,” Michelle said. “I forced that a lot, and I had to do that as a professional because I realized my kids didn’t have schedulers or people, right? They couldn’t book my time. It took a couple of months or so to realize I was missing stuff for my kids because I just didn’t put them on my calendar and somebody else put their stuff on my calendar.”

“Proactively starting every year, before I booked any meetings or conferences, I sat down with my assistant and we looked at our lives first,” she continued. “So we put potlucks in there. We put date nights in there. I put my workouts. We put our vacations on the calendar first … we planned that out first and then what was left, would be left for work.”

Flipping those priorities is something Michelle says let her find the right work/life balance.

“Oftentimes, we don’t do that for work, as professionals,” she said. “We schedule work before we schedule us.”

“The truth is, even if you schedule your family, there’s still plenty of time for work but we don’t plan like that,” Michelle added. “We let work inundate everything.”