Michelle Obama Wishes ‘Phenomenal’ Husband Barack Happy Birthday with Throwback Photos of Malia and Sasha

Former First Lady Michelle Obama wished husband Barack Obama a happy 56th birthday on Friday, taking to Twitter to share two throwback photos of the couple with their daughters, Sasha and Malia, celebrating the former president’s 43rd birthday in 2004.

“Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago,” Mrs. Obama tweeted. “Happy birthday, @BarackObama — we love you so much!”

In the photos, Obama, then an Illinois state senator, is pictured blowing out a “43” candle on his birthday cake — with a little help from his wife and young daughters. Malia, now 19, was 6 at the time, and Sasha, now 16, was 3.

The family is reportedly returning to favorite vacation spot Chilmark, in Martha’s Vineyard, this weekend to celebrate Obama’s birthday.

Though the Obamas have not confirmed the trip, Ann Crook, general manager of the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, told The Martha’s Vineyard Times: “They’re coming in this weekend.”

“I can’t get any more specific than that,” she added.

While in the White House, the Obamas spent seven out of eight summer vacations in Martha’s Vineyard. The only year they missed was 2012, the year Obama ran for re-election.

Obama rang in his birthday with plenty more well wishes from friends and admirers, including former Vice President Joe Biden and actress and singer Zendaya.

Biden shared a photo of the two men sharing a laugh, captioning it: “Your service has been a great gift to the country, and your friendship and brotherhood are a great gift to me. Happy birthday, @BarackObama.”