Michael Moore Fires Back at Trump Over Broadway Show Diss: Your Presidency Is a ‘Total Bomb’

Filmmaker and liberal firebrand Michael Moore shot back at Donald Trump this weekend after the president slammed Moore’s anti-Trump Broadway show as a “total bomb” and falsely said it was forced to close.

“You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency — which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early,” Moore wrote in a Twitter thread Saturday night. He added, “NOT SAD.”

Moore’s show, The Terms of My Surrender, was billed as a 12-week limited engagement when it was first announced in May. Previews began July 28 at the Belasco Theatre, the show officially opened Aug. 12, and it ended Oct. 22. All told, Terms grossed $4.2 million and was seen by 74,484 people, according to the Broadway League. In other words, it wasn’t a “total bomb,” nor was it quite a “smash hit.”

Moore, who has long been an outspoken Trump critic, went on to criticize his tumultuous presidency.

“Today, 1 U.S. service member was killed & 6 injured in our never-ending war in Afghanistan. You,our President, are not even aware of this,” Moore tweeted. “You ARE aware I’m a “B’way star” & I guess this bothers you more. SAD. … Prosecutor Mueller’s GrandJury has just approved the 1st criminal indictments of your administration. R u trying 2 distract us from this?”

Read his full thread below.

While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017

1) You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency– which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD https://t.co/URgXgzWWVk — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

2) Today, 1 U.S. service member was killed & 6 injured in our never-ending war in Afghanistan. You,our President, are not even aware of this — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

3) You ARE aware I'm a "B'way star" & I guess this bothers you more. SAD. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

4) Prosecutor Mueller's GrandJury has just approved the 1st criminal indictments of your administration. R u trying 2 distract us from this? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

5) 38 days after Maria, 3/4 of PR (our fellow Americans) have NO electricity. Yet u are more upset that so many ppl saw my B'way show. SAD. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

6) They say Twitter "distracts" you from your presidency. But Twitter IS YOUR PRESIDENCY! It's all you know how to do. #LOSER! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

7) And now, for this weekend, I’m your latest distraction from your crimes. Ha! Raucous & joyous crowds every nite on B’way- & u missed out! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

8) It was the highest grossing play (non-musical) of the summer, despite my offering $29 cheap seats + free student tix so ALL could afford. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

9) As announced on May 1st, it was always a "12-WEEK-ONLY" run, due to my commitments to my upcoming primetime TV series & my new movie. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

10) On Broadway, Donald, they call it a "LIMITED ENGAGEMENT" — just like we’re planning on making your presidency. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

11) For now, at least, I know I still have one fan in the White House (thx for your unwavering support, Jared!) pic.twitter.com/mTwLxW4KgR — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

Moore later shared a message on Facebook Sunday evening, beginning his long post with the words “From the President who declared “Hamilton” to be “highly overrated” comes another insane Trump tweet (this one lying about my Broadway show!) — and beginning with these never-before-heard and soon-to-be-classic Trumpian words: “While not at all presidential I must point out…”