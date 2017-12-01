Twitter Erupts Over Michael Flynn Guilty Plea: 'Lock Him Up! Lock Him Up!'

Twitter went into overdrive on Friday after President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to charges that he lied to the FBI during a January 2017 interview.

According to the Associated Press, court documents show that Flynn will admit to making false statements about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. while Trump was president-elect. The move makes Flynn the first Trump White House official to plead guilty so far in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible collusion with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The Associated Press, The Washington Post and The Hill all reported that prosecutors indicated in court that Flynn was acting under instructions from “senior Trump transition officials” while dealing with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn released a statement Friday saying he’s cooperating with Mueller’s office because it’s in the “best interests of my family and of our country.”

Here’s how people are reacting on Twitter.

Former FBI Director James Comey — who was fired by Trump in May, days after reportedly seeking resources for a Russia investigation — tweeted a biblical quote about justice.

“But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24 https://t.co/o89PSY1YBd — James Comey (@Comey) December 1, 2017

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and others responded with chants of “lock him up,” a reference to Trump’s oft-repeated promise to put 2016 rival Hillary Clinton behind bars over her use of a private email server while secretary of state.

Lock him up, lock him up, lock him up, lock him up. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) December 1, 2017

Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up! – Seems I've heard that somewhere before…Hmmmm. https://t.co/cQ6QlySxed — John (@jearle1552) December 1, 2017

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill, meanwhile, went with an understated “Um.”

And the hashtag #MuellerTime was trending as many celebrated what they saw as a harbinger of Trump’s own potential downfall.

So that’s what’s got Trump so triggered. It’s #MuellerTime ! Happy Flynn Friday! Well done, Mr. Mueller pic.twitter.com/ZzKW3pNNlj — Suzanne Capriotti (@capriotti97) December 1, 2017

Flynn has pled guilty. He has a story to tell. And his story involves the fake @potus installed by Russia. Another sip today from my #Muellertime party flask! Appetizers are tasty but the main trump dish has me salivating like Roy Moore at the mall on halloween. — TrumpResign (@TrumpResign) December 1, 2017

me looking at all the news about this michael flynn guilty plea pic.twitter.com/8QbK4DDI72 — La'Kris P. Kareem (@hipstrparamedic) December 1, 2017

I am LIVING for all the Michael Flynn news coming out today. I think we as a country owe Robert Mueller at least one round at the bar each. That man should never have to buy another drink again. — Leslie Monster (@Thesilverymoon) December 1, 2017

Lord have mercy, the White House roof was just blown off by Michael Flynn…seat belts everyone because if you thought things were bad in the USA since Trump's election, I think things just got real scary.#WhiteHouse #whatamess — Marisa Pulice (@MarisaPulice) December 1, 2017

The irony of it all is donald can plead insanity. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) December 1, 2017

Elsewhere on Twitter, University of New Hampshire professor and attorney Seth Abramson warned that the celebrations may be premature: “It’s too early to know *all* the dominoes that will fall as a result of what just happened with Michael Flynn,” he said.

“But,” he added, “We know (a) there will be international effects and consequences, and (b) the Trump presidency (including *all* his policy initiatives) is now gravely imperiled.”