'I'm the New Spicey': Melissa McCarthy Reprises Savage Sean Spicer Impression on SNL

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

One week after unveiling her withering impersonation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, Melissa McCarthy returned to Studio 8H for another round of mockery.

“I’m calm now. And I will remain calm as long as you sons of … I’m not going to do that because that’s the old Spicey and this is the new Spicey,” McCarthy as Spicer said.

The cold open hit a variety of news topics from the last week, including the controversy over President Donald Trump tweeting about Nordstrom pulling his daughter Ivanka’s clothing line from its store shelves. (McCarthy’s Spicer showed off both a bracelet and high-heeled shoes from Ivanka’s line.)

The sketch — which also featured Kate McKinnon playing recently confirmed Attorney General Jeff Sessions — ended with McCarthy’s Spicer driving the podium into the scrum of reporters because of their line of questioning.

Watch a clip from the cold open below, in which McCarthy’s Spicer describes how Trump’s immigration ban works for people trying to enter the United States. (Moana is involved.)

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

McCarthy’s impression of Spicer sent shockwaves through pop culture after its debut last week, with many citing it as one of the best SNL moments in recent memory. Spicer himself even commented on her work, calling it “funny” but noting that McCarthy needed to “slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.” Of SNL at large, however, Spicer said the show was “mean,” especially Baldwin’s take on Trump. “SNL used to be really funny. There’s a streak of meanness now that they’ve crossed over to mean,” he said.

But while Spicer found the McCarthy sketch “funny,” his boss apparently did not. According to Politico, Trump took issue with the fact that Spicer was played by a woman on SNL. “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak,” a “top Trump donor” told the publication. In the wake of the Politico report, Rosie O’Donnell volunteered her services to play key Trump advisor Steve Bannon, whom the show has previously envisioned as the Grim Reaper. (On Friday, O’Donnell’s rep said the actress will not play Bannon on SNL despite the surge of online interest in her possibly appearing.)

Trump did not comment on last weekend’s episode of SNL, which in addition to the Spicer sketch also featured Baldwin’s Trump being bossed around by Grim Reaper Bannon.