Melissa McCarthy Delivers an Uncanny Impression of Sean Spicer on SNL

Saturday Night Live fans know to expect a great roast of President Donald Trump by Alec Baldwin, but Melissa McCarthy‘s appearance as House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was a welcomed surprise.

The 46-year-old actress, whose Spicer costume had viewers laughing right off the bat, stopped by Studio 8H to face off against the press.

“Before we begin, I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start,” McCarthy began. “When I say ‘rocky start’ I mean it in the sense of Rocky the movie because I came out here to punch you in the face, and also I don’t talk so good.”

She continued, “I would like to begin today by apologizing on behalf of you to me for how you have treated me these last two weeks and that apology is not accepted ’cause I’m not here to be your buddy. I’m here to swallow gum and I’m here to take names.”

The comedian then downed a mouthful of gum, which she chewed for a moment before sticking the wad on the podium.

McCarthy then shared some “facts” about Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

“Today, when he entered the room, the crowd greeted him with a standing ovation, which lasted a full 15 minutes and you can check the tape on that,” she said. “Everyone was smiling. Everyone was happy. The men all had erections and every single one of the women was ovulating left and right. And no one — no one — was sad. Okay, those are the facts forever.”

As her character became more frustrated with the journalist’s questions regarding Trump’s travel ban and adviser Steve Bannon, she decided to use props.

“Steve Bannon is the key adviser,” McCarthy said, holding up a key and a visor as visual aids.

McCarthy’s character even aimed a Super Soaker at a reporter to “wash that filthy lie out of your mouth” when he asked a question about the administration’s statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day.