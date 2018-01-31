Melania Trump wore white, a color often honoring the women’s Suffragette movement, to her husband Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address on Tuesday, her first public appearance since the news of his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Dressed head-to-toe in white, the first lady, 47, chose a Christian Dior pantsuit with a Dolce & Gabbana blouse and pair of Christian Louboutin heels for Trump’s joint address in Congress.

Her all-white outfit was a stark contrast to female lawmakers’ sartorial blackout to make a statement in support of the #MeToo movement and women impacted by sexual assault and harassment.

Many Democratic representatives, including Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, showed solidarity.

Earlier this month, Representative Lois Frankel (D-CA.) tweeted: “By wearing black to this year’s #SOTU, the HouseDemWomen are standing in solidarity with women across our nation to say: #TimesUp on sexual harassment in the workplace.”

Also, African-American legislators wore Kente cloth scarves to protest Trump.

Women supporting the #SOTUBlackout wore the Time’s Up pins as well as red “Recy” pins in honor of the late Recy Taylor, who stood up to six white men who raped her in 1944, helping spark the Civil Rights movement. Most recently, Taylor was applauded by Oprah Winfrey during the Golden Globes.

Mrs. Trump’s SOTU outfit quickly became trending on social media, with many on Twitter pointing out the color choice.

Last February, female Democrats, including the majority of the women in California’s delegation, wore white when Trump gave a speech to Congress.

In addition, white was the color that Hillary Clinton wore at Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 and when she accepted the Democratic nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention in July 2016.

Meanwhile, first daughter Ivanka Trump was dressed in a $2690 asymmetrical plaid tweed Oscar de la Renta dress.

In another unprecedented move, Mrs. Trump arrived separately to the House chambers from President Trump. Breaking tradition, the mother of one arrived separately from the president, opting to ride with her guests invited to the first lady’s box, according to CNN.

The appearance comes after the first lady abruptly canceled a planned trip to Davos, Switzerland, with President Trump last week amid allegations that he had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. The change of plans stirred further speculation about a possible rift between the first couple, especially after it was reported that the first lady traveled to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday instead of Davos.

The New York Times reported that the first lady’s four-hour roundtrip flight to Mar-a-Lago cost taxpayers a pretty penny — approximately $64,600. Every time the first lady flies from Joint Base Andrews to Palm Beach International Airport on a C-32A plane it costs taxpayers an estimated $16,168 per hour, according to the Department of Defense, as reported by the Times.

The newspaper also said the first lady was “furious” over reports that her husband’s lawyer Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election to bar her from talking about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

The White House and Cohen have denied the president had an affair with Daniels, but declined to answer questions from the Wall Street Journal about an agreement with her, according to the newspaper.