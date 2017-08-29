First Lady Melania Trump Sticks to Stilettos as She Leaves White House for Flood-Ravaged Texas

Even a hurricane won’t keep Melania Trump apart from her black stilettos.

The first lady was spotted wearing a pair of sky-high heels as she left the White House alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, to board Marine One and travel to Texas to observe Hurricane Harvey relief efforts Tuesday morning.

Melania, 47, does not appear to be sacrificing style for the trip as she also sported Aviator glasses, a sleek black shirt, slacks and green bomber jacket for the journey.

A spokeswoman for the first lady tells Vogue that Melania will be changing out of the snakeskin heels and into other shoes on the plane, but Twitter still couldn’t help but notice the confusing message her shoes sent as she set off to visit an area that has been devastated by the deadly flood waters.

Melania Trump before leaving Washington, "Honey, should I wear the 4 inch heels or the 6 inch ones, what's fashionable for historic floods?" — tina morphis (@TinaMorphis) August 29, 2017

#Melania Trump on her way to Texas, high heels instead of rubber boots. They are obviously not interested in the real distaster. pic.twitter.com/8Eji4v2ekD — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) August 29, 2017

Of course Melania Trump wore heels to visit a disaster site. How could anything else have possibly happened? — Ian Fortey (@IanFortey) August 29, 2017

“Doesn’t everyone wear 4-inch heels to a flood,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Of course Melania Trump wore heels to visit a disaster site,” wrote another. “How could anything else have possibly happened?”