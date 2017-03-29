First Lady Melania Trump made a rare White House appearance alongside President Donald Trump Tuesday night as she and President Donald Trump welcomed senators and their spouses for a reception in the East Room.

The president told the attendees that he expected lawmakers to reach another deal to repeal ObamaCare, after the first attempt failed spectacularly in the House last week.

“I have no doubt that that’s going to happen very quickly,” Trump said at the bipartisan event. “I think it’s going to happen because we’ve all been promising — Democrat, Republican — we’ve all been promising that to the American people.”

Trump told the senators that he hoped the next vote would be more successful “because everybody really wants the same thing, we want greatness for this country that we love.”

The first lady appeared to wear a $1,495 Whistler dress designed by Roland Mouret. She completed the look with a pair of simple black heels.

The former model, 46, spends most of her time in Trump Tower in N.Y.C. caring for 11-year-old son Barron so he can stay at his school.

She was last pictured at the White House on March 17 with Barron.

Melania most recently joined her husband at the 2017 Governors Ball on Feb. 25. The dinner, presented with the theme was “Spring’s Renewal,” was first major social event at the White House hosted by Melania.

“I want to just congratulate the first lady on having done a really beautiful job,” Trump said, praising his wife. “The room, they say, has never looked better, but who knows?”

Trump tonight: “I know that we’re all gonna make a deal on healthcare—that’s such an easy one…that’s gonna happen very quickly…Hello, Chuck” pic.twitter.com/hgFHHdxDdF — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 29, 2017

President Trump had the vote on his health care legislation pulled at the last minute on Friday after House Republicans failed to gather enough votes.

“We just pulled it,” Trump told The Washington Post in an interview minutes before scheduled vote.

Today was a victory for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/LX6lzQXtBR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017

Hillary Clinton called the House Republicans’ failure to repeal and replace Obamacare Friday a victory for the millions people she said would have become uninsured if the bill had passed.

“Today was a victory for the 24, 000, 000, people at risk of losing their health insurance, for senior, for families battling the quiet epidemic of addiction, for new moms and women everywhere,” she wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “Most of all it’s a victory for anyone who believes affordable health care is a human right.”