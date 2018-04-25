Sean Spicer Unveils Melania Trump Wax Figure at N.Y.C. Madame Tussauds — And You Can Make Her Talk!

On the eve of the first lady’s 48th birthday, a Melania Trump wax figure was unveiled at New York City’s Madame Tussauds on Wednesday — by none other than ex-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

On Wednesday, Fox Business and Madame Tussauds previewed the new interactive exhibit, which will allow guests to “Give Melania a Voice” by tweeting out a message as the first lady, under the museum’s forthcoming Twitter account, “First Lady of Madame Tussauds.”

This is the first time Madame Tussauds has featured a wax figure of Mrs. Trump. The Washington, D.C., and New York Madame Tussauds both have statues of her husband, President Donald Trump.

Spicer, who left the Trump administration in July, attended the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday and also took questions about his time in the White House as a nearby screen displayed the cover of his soon-to-be-released book, The Briefing.

“Last night the world got to see what a great first lady she is and what impeccable taste she has. It’s another example of her putting on incredible events,” Spicer told visitors, according to a video from Fox News Illinois.

The former press secretary, who also promoted his book at the event, said earlier that he was happy to help celebrate the first lady when Madame Tussauds reached out with an invitation.

“We’re opening this thing as a tribute to the first lady and the first lady’s done such a fantastic job of showcasing our country — last night obviously being another one of those great examples,” Spicer told Fox Business, referring to Mrs. Trump’s first state dinner Tuesday night, for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

“And I thought, what a fine tribute to such a great woman who is doing such phenomenal work on behalf of our country,” he added.