Inside Melania Trump's Conversation with Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit

Size matters to Vladimir Putin.

In an interview for the upcoming Russian documentary World Order 2018, the Russian president confessed he “fibbed” to First Lady Melania Trump about the size of his catch on fishing trips when the two were seated next to each other at a dinner during the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, last July.

Putin said he chatted with Trump “about Russia. About Siberia. About fishing.”

“But, of course, as you do on such occasions, I fibbed a little. When you are talking about fishing, how do you not embellish?” he joked.

He added that he also told Trump about Kamchatka, a peninsula in the Russian Far East, and “about the fauna. About the tigers.”

MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Before their dinner conversation, the first lady and Putin crossed paths when she was sent in to try to end a long-running meeting between her husband, President Donald Trump, and the Russian president.

The first lady attempted to intervene an hour into the meeting but, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters at the time, “It didn’t work.”