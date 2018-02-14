Melania Trump Spends Valentine's Day with Ill Kids as Husband's Lawyer Admits He Paid Off Porn Star

February 14 is known as a day for lovers. But on Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump was delighted to share the day with some young patients at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

The first lady tweeted her excitement ahead of the visit, writing, “Looking forward to a very sweet afternoon visiting @theChildrensInn & celebrating Valentine’s Day with some kids at @NIH! #HappyValentinesDay.”

According to a press release from the first lady’s office, Mrs. Trump spent the afternoon decorating cookies and making valentines cards with children currently patients at NIH and a few of their family members.

A live stream of the visit showed Mrs. Trump admiring the children’s handiwork and handing out valentines of her own.

Looking forward to a very sweet afternoon visiting @theChildrensInn & celebrating Valentine’s Day with some kids at @NIH! #HappyValentinesDay — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018

.@FLOTUS is spending Valentines Day at @TheChildrensInn (You can follow on its Facebook page) pic.twitter.com/VmTv0XIJS9 — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) February 14, 2018

The visit comes one week after Mrs. Trump spent time with sick children at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, bringing them valentines and coloring books.

It’s unknown whether Mrs. Trump has Valentine’s plans later with her husband, President Donald Trump. The holiday comes one day after the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, revealed that he made a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006.

Cohen, who worked as a counsel to the Trump Organization for more than a decade, claims he paid Daniels out of his own pocket and has not been compensated by the president, who has denied having an affair with Daniels.

Mrs. Trump has not personally commented on the allegations but Stephanie Grisham, the director of communication for the first lady, recently lashed out at the “laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting” about Mrs. Trump as the alleged affair made headlines.

BREAKING:The laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting about Mrs. Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into "main stream media" reporting. She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS – not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) January 26, 2018

“She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS – not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news,” Grisham’s tweet added.