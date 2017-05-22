WATCH: First Lady Melania Trump Appears to Swat Away the President’s Hand in Viral Clip

There was no husband-wife hand-holding as President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, arrived Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, the second stop on their eight-day tour to five countries.

As the Trumps walked away from Air Force One on the Israeli tarmac, the president was seen reaching for his wife’s hand. She then appeared to be swatting the president’s hand away. Israeli newspaper Haaretz shared a clip of the moment on Twitter, and it has since gone viral.

The moment comes not long after the first lady’s verified personal Twitter account liked a tweet about her dramatic change in facial expressions at the inauguration when she smiled, then scowled, after the president glanced in her direction. In his anti-Trump tweet, writer Andy Ostroy joked: “Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump‘s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump.”

The tweet was un-liked after Twitter caught on, and it remains unclear if the first lady’s account was hacked or it was merely an accident. A White House spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Exclusive: Natasha Stoynoff Speaks Out: ‘I Don’t Want Women to Feel Afraid’

Just ahead of the president’s overseas tour – his first foreign trip as president – the first lady announced her plans to join.

“I am very excited for the upcoming trip,” the first lady said in a statement. “This will not just be an opportunity to support my husband as he works on important matters of national security and foreign relations, it will also be my honor to visit and speak with women and children from different countries, with different perspectives.”

After arriving in Israel, Monday, Trump became the first president to visit the Western Wall, reported CNN.

The first lady and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, also prayed at the wall.