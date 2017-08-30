Melania Trump’s Stiletto Controversy Lingers as Stars Including Kathy Griffin and Trevor Noah Weigh In

Melania Trump‘s eyebrow-raising shoe choice while heading to Texas to observe Hurricane Harvey relief efforts is still the talk of the internet — and celebs got in on the action to both poke fun and defend her footwear.

The first lady was spotted wearing a pair of black stilettos as she left the White House alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, Tuesday morning, and many Twitter users were quick to condemn the look that seemed to favor fashion over practicality.

Actor Zach Braff wryly noted that “Melania headed to a disaster zone in stilettos is my Halloween costume” while others joked that Trump’s “storm stilettos” were better suited for a runway than an area plagued by flooding.

Trevor Noah was among those who called on critics to cut the first lady some slack on The Daily Show.

“But people weren’t talking about the nuclear missile that Kim Jong Un tested, because Melania Trump apparently did something much worse,” Noah said. “She went to Houston wearing high heels.”

“I don’t know why anyone should care what anyone wears when they’re on their way to help people. Like who cares?” he continued, joking that Pope Francis doesn’t “look like he’s going to a P. Diddy party” but doesn’t receive backlash.

Kathy Griffin, who recently found herself in hot water after holding a mask that resembled the president’s bloody, decapitated head, also chimed in to say there were bigger matters at hand.

There are many reasons the Trump administration concerns me…Melania Trump's shoes aren't one of them. Not today kids. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 29, 2017

“There are many reasons the Trump administration concerns me…Melania Trump’s shoes aren’t one of them,” she wrote.

The first lady did wear white sneakers when she and the president emerged on the tarmac in Corpus Christi midday Tuesday.

The sporty shoes were on full display a short time later when the first couple arrived at a local fire station for a media briefing on the punishing storm.

She also changed into a crisp white button down shirt with an upturned collar and a baseball cap with the word “FLOTUS” etched in white on the front, another fashion choice that was scrutinized.

Meanwhile, President Trump is under fire for his own hat: a white “USA” cap that is available for purchase on his official website for $40. (The FLOTUS hat is not yet for sale.)

A spokeswoman for the first lady released a statement to CNN Tuesday about the shoe kerfuffle, stating that “It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes.”