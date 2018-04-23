Melania Trump Preps for First State Dinner with Michelle Obama's Garden and Hillary Clinton's China

Melania Trump is drawing inspiration from two Democratic White Houses as she prepares to host her first state dinner on Tuesday for French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigette Macron.

As TIME points out, the menu for the high-profile dinner will include ingredients from the White House kitchen garden, which was planted by former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2009, and pieces from both the Bush (43) and Clinton china services, according to a press release from Mrs. Trump’s office.

The release says the dinner’s first course will “celebrate the wondrous first harvest of spring, using greens from the White House kitchen garden.” For dessert, the Trumps are serving a tart infused with White House honey, drawn from the beehive Mrs. Obama had installed there in 2009.

Mrs. Trump chose Clinton china services to coordinate with the dinner’s cream and gold color scheme, and Bush china with a green color palette to “compliment the spring garden and white flowers that will be featured in the State Dining Room,” according to the release.

Mrs. Trump and husband Donald Trump will welcome the Macrons to the White House on Monday afternoon for the Trump administration’s first state visit.

First, the two couples will plant a tree, a gift from the Macrons, together on the South Lawn of the White House. Later, they’ll take Marine One out for a scenic tour of Washington, D.C.’s historic monuments, ending at Mount Vernon, the former home of President George Washington.

An official arrival ceremony — complete with a military band — is set for Tuesday morning, followed by the state dinner that night and a performance from the Washington National Opera.

According to the press release from her office, Mrs. Trump “carefully selected” all of the details for the state visit. On Monday, the first lady tweeted photos of herself with her team checking on the final details for the dinner over the weekend.

Though the president has been highly critical of the Obamas and the Clintons — in particular his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, and 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton — Mrs. Trump has had a more cordial relationship with the two couples. On Saturday, she put politics aside at Barbara Bush’s funeral, happily posing alongside the politicians who have publicly sparred with her husband.

Earlier, the first lady was spotted sharing a laugh with Barack Obama before the funeral service in Houston. President Trump notably did not attend the funeral.

Last year, Mrs. Trump made headlines as she seemed to embrace Michelle Obama’s White House Kitchen Garden, which has been closely identified with the Obama administration.

In September, the first lady held her first event in the garden, where she worked alongside 12 young children from a local Boys & Girls Club to harvest and plant vegetables in the garden.

In April 2016, as she presided over her eighth and final planting, Mrs. Obama called the garden her “baby” and said she hoped “there will be other administrations who come in and they take up this project and continue to make this a part of the White House tradition.”