Melania Trump Salutes Students Pushing for Change After Florida School Shooting

Melania Trump went behind the podium for a rare speech on Monday, her first of 2018, and used the opportunity to address the recent school shooting tragedy that killed 17 in Parkland, Florida.

Speaking at the Governors’ Spouses’ Luncheon, the first lady commended the students who have led the ensuing movement geared toward gun violence prevention.

“As a parent, I cannot imagine the kind of grief a tragedy like that brings, and I hope and I know we all find ourselves wondering what we can do to help,” she told the White House attendees. “In my year as first lady, I have also learned it is oftentimes after a tragedy that you see the strength and resilience of the human spirit. I have been heartened to see children across this country using their voices to speak out and try to create change. They’re our future, and they deserve a voice.”

She asked those gathered for the luncheon to “join me today in committing to promoting values such as encouragement, kindness, compassion and respect in our children. With those values as a solid foundation, our kids will be better equipped to deal with many of the evils in our world today, such as drug abuse and addiction, and negative social media interactions.”

The first lady also encouraged the monitoring of kids’ social media presence and time online — a comment that was immediately met with backlash given the Twitter habits of her spouse, President Donald Trump.

“As I’ve said before, it’s important that as adults we take the lead and responsibility in helping our children manage the many issues they are facing today,” she said. “This means encouraging positive habits with social media and technology, even limiting time online and understanding the content they are exposed to on a daily basis.”

One Twitter user responded, “The irony of Melania Trump talking about limiting children’s use of social media. How about we start with the manchild she married and cutting off his access?”

“Why do you keep embarrassing yourself with statements like this?” another added. “You know the biggest social media bully is #Trump.”

The first lady was previously called out by 14-year-old Parkland shooting survivor Lauren Hogg, who asked her to educate Donald Trump Jr. after he liked tweets backing a conspiracy theory that her brother and fellow Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, David Hogg, is a crisis actor.

“Hey @FLOTUS you say that your mission as First Lady is to stop cyber bullying, well then, don’t you think it would have been smart to have a convo with your step-son @DonaldJTrumpJr before he liked a post about a false conspiracy theory which in turn put a target on my back &created a safe space for people all over the world to call me and my family horrific things that constantly re-victimizes us and our community,” Lauren tweeted on Friday. “I’m 14 I should never have had to deal with any of this and even though I thought it couldn’t get worse it has because of your family.”

Lauren also tweeted to the president after he suggested that school staff be armed with guns to prevent shootings.

“Hey @realDonaldTrump teachers are people too…just because they’re on a school yard doesn’t mean mental illness and racial bias doesn’t exist,” she said. “My question to you is, are we as America’s youth worth the risk? Is giving teachers guns really the answer?#NeverAgain #EnoughIsEnough”

During her speech, the first lady also encouraged parents to talk to their children about drug abuse and addiction.

“This country is in the middle of an opioid crisis,” she said. “Let’s use that grim reality as a tool to stop this epidemic.”

“In my role as first lady, I want to nurture and protect the most valuable part of society and our future: children,” she said. “I hope you will join me today in my efforts and ask for your support. My office will be reaching out to many of you in the future as we travel the country and work to promote and fight for the well-being of our children.”

Her remarks came weeks after the president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, revealed that he made a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had an affair with President Trump in 2006.

Cohen claimed he paid Daniels out of his own pocket and has not been compensated by the president, who has denied having an affair with Daniels.

BREAKING:The laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting about Mrs. Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into "main stream media" reporting. She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS – not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) January 26, 2018

Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham recently lashed out at the “laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting” about the first lady as the alleged affair made headlines.

“She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS – not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news,” Grisham’s tweet stated.