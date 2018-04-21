Melania Trump’s Radiant Smile For Barack Obama at Barbara Bush’s Funeral Lit Up the Internet

Donald Trump may have chosen not to attend Barbara Bush’s funeral on Saturday, but social media users still found a way to talk about him in his absence.

After the president’s wife Melania Trump was spotted smiling and sharing a laugh with Barack Obama before the service in Houston, it didn’t take long before social media users began to joke about how even though she was at a funeral, she appeared to be having a good time away from her husband.

“Melania looks happier at a funeral than she has in ages. Wouldn’t you too if you went from being with Donald every day to sitting next to Barack?” wrote one social media user.

One of Hillary Clinton’s aides Philippe Reines added, “Obama is a funny guy, but that’s a woman craving distance from a monster being reminded what dignity looks like.”

Another social media user even imagined the pair were having a laugh at the President Trump’s expense.

Following the funeral, Mrs. Trump released a statement, expressing her condolences to the Bush family.

“Today the world paid tribute to a woman of indisputable character and grace. It was my honor to travel to Houston to give my respects to Barbara Bush and the remarkable life she led as a mother, wife, and fearless First Lady. My sincerest thoughts and prayers continue to be with George H.W., and the entire Bush family,” she said.

Melania Trump and Barack Obama David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images

It was previously announced that the 71-year-old commander in chief would not be attending Mrs. Bush’s funeral in order “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush family and friends attending the service,” according to a statement released by the White House and obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday.

Instead, Melania was accompanied by two private resident staffers who had worked under Mrs. Bush during the former first lady’s eight years in the White House.

Melania Trump Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images

“Mrs. Trump brought George Hainey, former head Maître D’at the White House, and Buddy Carter, a current butler, to the funeral with her as invited guests,” White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham previously told PEOPLE. “She knew they were very close to the Bush family and wanted them to be able to pay their respects.”