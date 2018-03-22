Melania Trump Takes Rare Step of Sharing Photo with Husband After Source Says She 'Hates' Life Now

Melania Trump is displaying a united front with her husband one day after PEOPLE reported that she hates the “24/7 tornado” her life has become since President Donald Trump took office.

In a rare move for the first lady, Melania took to Twitter Thursday morning to share a smiling photo of herself and her husband. The pair are standing on the Truman Balcony of the White House, overlooking freshly fallen snow on the South Lawn.

“Greetings from @WhiteHouse,” she captioned the snap.

The smiling shot was posted the same week a source close to the first lady told PEOPLE that the former model is “furious” over the nonstop controversies engulfing the White House and her husband’s presidency.

“What’s happening is exactly what she didn’t want to happen,” the source said. “They’ve literally become like the Kardashians: scandals, divorces, headlines.”

“She’s just looking around at everything that’s going on and throwing her hands up,” the source added.

The first lady posts significantly less frequently than her husband on social media, and her tweets lack the bombast of the president. Although she sometimes shares photos and videos of herself and her husband at official events, the last time she shared a similar smiling shot of them as a couple was their official Christmas portrait last December.

On Wednesday, she shared an image of a wintry scene outside a White House window, simply captioning the shot “snow day.”

But despite the placid images, the source told PEOPLE she has deep concerns about the turmoil within her husband’s administration.

“She has the same opinion about everything that the public does,” the source said. “What is going on! Why is this happening!”