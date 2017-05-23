Oops She Did It Again! Did Melania Trump Reject Donald’s Attempt to Hold Her Hand for a Second Time?

Did President Donald Trump get friend-zoned by his own wife … again?

Just one day after First Lady Melania Trump made headlines around the world with a video that appeared to show her swatting away her husband’s attempt to hold hands, she seemingly gave an encore performance.

As the pair exited Air Force One in Rome Tuesday before a visit to the Vatican, the first lady can be seen pointedly using her left hand to fix her hair as the president makes an attempt to grab it.

The subtle move happened just one day after she was also seen subtly rebuffing her husband’s attempt at hand-holding as the pair walked away from the presidential plane on the Israeli tarmac.

Despite being seemingly rejected for the second day in a row, it appears the duo did briefly hold hands earlier Tuesday on the tarmac in Israel before jetting off to Rome.

The state of the couple’s union has been the subject of scrutiny in recent weeks after the first lady’s verified personal Twitter account liked a tweet about her dramatic change in facial expressions at the inauguration when she smiled, then scowled, after the president glanced in her direction.

The tweet was un-liked after Twitter caught on, and Melania’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, later told PEOPLE “The First Lady wasn’t aware of any of this until I brought it to her attention. It isn’t her primary account and we have since changed the passwords.”

The couple, who live apart while son Barron finished school in New York, are in the midst of their first overseas trip since the real estate mogul entered the White House — an eight-day tour of five countries. Ivanka Trump and her husband, senior presidential advisor Jared Kushner, are also joining the first couple on the trip.

Just ahead of the overseas tour, the first lady announced her plans to join.

“I am very excited for the upcoming trip,” the first lady said in a statement. “This will not just be an opportunity to support my husband as he works on important matters of national security and foreign relations, it will also be my honor to visit and speak with women and children from different countries, with different perspectives.”